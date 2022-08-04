Listen to The 1975’s New Disco-Tinged, Sax-Heavy Single ‘Happiness’

After returning with lead single ‘Part of the Band’ last month, The 1975 have gifted us another taste of their forthcoming fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. ‘Happiness’ is a groovy, disco-tinged bop furnished with flourishes of retro synths and freewheeling sax.

It’s very, very fun, and serves as the kind of heady, euphoric backdrop for frontman Matty Healy’s (Oh, in case you didn’t notice

I’m never gonna love again). It also arrives alongside a Samuel Bradley-directed video in which the band perform the song throughout a variety of very nice rooms, most of which are occupied by people unoccupied by the band’s presence. Check that out below.

Watch the Video for ‘Happiness’ by The 1975

Speaking to Apple Music 1‘s Zane Lowe about the track, frontman Matty Healy explained that the song emerged out of jam sessions, something the band hadn’t done in years.

“We just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much,” he continued. “And it’s us having fun. I think that there’s this real desire in art to see something remarkable with as little technology as possible.”

The 1975 announced Being Funny in a Foreign Language last month alongside ‘Part of the Band’. The follow-up to 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form is set to arrive Friday, 14th October.

