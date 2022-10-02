The Avalanches Cancel Tour Dates Due To “Serious Illness”

The Avalanches have announced the cancellation of their current North American tour. The Melbourne duo shared their news on social media this morning, citing “serious illness” as the reason behind their decision.

“Unfortunately due to serious illness, we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel our remaining US and Canadian shows to return home,” they wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has made this tour so joyous, and apologies to everyone who had tickets for the remaining shows.”

The duo – which comprises Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi – launched their long-awaited North American tour last month. It followed on from a run of festival dates earlier this year, and a number of dates in the UK and Europe.

Though no specific details regarding the reasons behind the cancellation have been made clear, Chater has previously been open in regards to his own health issues. In 2016, he revealed that the diagnosis of a “couple of separate autoimmune diseases” had resulted in the delay of their long-awaited second album, Wildflower.

News of the group’s cancellation comes just days after fellow artist Santigold took to social media to cancel her own tour, noting that she “will not continue to sacrifice myself for an industry that has become unsustainable for, and uninterested in the welfare of the artists it is built upon”.

The Avalanches shared a response to Santigold’s news on Twitter on Saturday stating, “thank you for saying what we are all feeling. It’s brutal out here.”

