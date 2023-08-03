The Butterfly Effect Announce ‘Begins Here’ 20th Anniversary Tour

Brisbane hard rockers The Butterfly Effect have announced a national tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Begins Here. The album came out on 3rd August 2003 and contained many of their most-loved songs, including ‘One Second of Insanity’, which reached no. 68 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2003.

The anniversary tour kicks off in Brisbane on Friday, 2nd February, with shows to follow in Sydney, Canberra, Perth and Melbourne. The Butterfly Effect released first album in 14 years in 2022. The album, IV, was accompanied by a sprawling Australian tour last October. The band were recently named co-headliners of Port Adelaide’s Froth & Fury Fest.

The Butterfly Effect – ‘One Second of Insanity’

The Butterfly Effect will perform Begins Here in full at each show on the forthcoming tour. They’ll then get stuck into other back catalogue favourites, including selections from 2006’s Imago, 2008’s Final Conversation of Kings, and the aforementioned IV, as well as their debut EP from 2001, The Butterfly Effect.

Speaking to Music Feeds last year, front person Clint Boge explained why the band decided to get back together after such a long absence. “I felt that the band was good enough to keep going,” he said. “And I just really wanted to excite the fans one more time.”

The Butterfly Effect Begins Here Tour 2024

Friday, 2nd February – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD (Lic AA)

Saturday, 3rd February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (Lic AA)

Sunday, 4th February – The Basement, Canberra ACT (18+)

Saturday, 10th February – Astor Theatre, Perth WA (Lic AA)

Saturday, 17th February – Forum, Melbourne VIC (18+)

Tickets on sale Thursday, 10th August at 9am local time via Destroy All Lines.

