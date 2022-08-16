The Chats Release Visuals For ‘Out On The Street’ Ahead Of Album Release

Ahead of the release of their second album GET F*CKED, The Chats have shared one last gift for fans – visuals for their track ‘Out On The Street’.

These video serves as a triumphant stamp for the group, who have continued to take the world by storm in recent months. Returning to international touring, the music video – shot by Maclay Heriot – documents The Chats’ recent run through North America. Featuring footage from Coachella and encompassing the pure chaos of The Chats’ live shows Stateside, ‘Out On The Street’ is a reminder that the trio aren’t losing any steam.

The Chats – ‘Out On The Street’

The arrival of the ‘Out On The Street’ music video comes just ahead of The Chats’ Australian tour. Touring will take the group to Hobart first up, the tour kicking off this September.

The band has been teasing GET F*CKED throughout this year through singles ‘Struck By Lightning’, ‘6L GTR’ and most recently, ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’. Last month, The Chats gave Australian fans a taste of what is in store on this upcoming Australian tour with a roaring Amphitheatre set at Splendour In The Grass.

Check out their performance of ‘Smoko’ at Splendour, below.

The Chats – ‘Smoko (Live At Splendour In The Grass)’

GET F*CKED officially drops this Friday 19th August. You can refamiliarise yourselves with The Chats’ tour dates below!

The Chats ‘Get Fucked’ Australian Tour

w/special guests Mean Jeans (USA)

Saturday, 10th September – Odeon Theatre, Hobart – Lic/AA

Thursday, 15th September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney – Lic/AA

Friday, 16th September – Forum, Melbourne – 18+

Saturday, 17th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – Lic/AA

Saturday, 24th September – Metropolis, Fremantle – 18+

Tickets on sale now from thechatslovebeer.com

