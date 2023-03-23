The Chemical Brothers Release New Single ‘No Reason’, Working on a Follow-Up to ‘No Geography’

The Chemical Brothers have released an acid-tinged new single called ‘No Reason’, which marks the first piece of new music from the duo since 2021’s ‘The Darkness That You Fear’. ‘No Reason’ has been a feature of the duo’s live sets for a while now, and was mastered at the Abbey Road Studios by the renowned producer Giles Martin.

It’s unclear whether ‘No Reason’ is the first single off their upcoming record, which will be the follow-up to No Geography, which dropped in 2019. In a statement, the duo – Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – confirmed they were hard at work on the new album.

The Chemical Brothers: ‘No Reason’

The upcoming album would be The Chemical Brothers’ tenth studio album in their career, which began with Exit Planet Dust in 1995, followed by their classic Dig Your Own Hole in 1997. 2019’s No Geography was one of the duo’s most critically acclaimed releases, earning gushing reviews from Pitchfork and NME.

At its core were the singles ‘Free Yourself’ and ‘MAH’, the latter seemingly a response to the Brexit crisis which was swirling around Britain at the time. The Chemical Brothers flagged that while No Geography was not necessarily a political record, it wasn’t created in a vacuum either.

“Electronic music has always seen as a genre that’s divorced from reality or acts as an ‘escape’, but every day you come into the studio you’re informed by how you feel and what you have read in the papers,” Tom told NME in 2019. “These things seep into what you do. It’s why I love using samples and how you decide to use it to communicate, you can find a voice and lyrics that resonate no matter when they’re from.”

