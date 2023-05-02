The Chemical Brothers Release New Track, ‘All Of A Sudden’

The Chemical Brothers have released another frenetic new track, titled ‘All Of A Sudden’. It’s the b-side to the single they dropped a few weeks ago, ‘No Reason’ – at the moment, it’s unclear whether these tracks form part of their upcoming album, or serve as standalone singles.

The two tracks mark the first new material from Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons since 2021’s ‘The Darkness That You Fear’. Listen to ‘All Of A Sudden’ below.

The Chemical Brothers: ‘All Of A Sudden’

The duo have said they’re hard at work on the follow-up to 2019 No Geography, which was one of the most acclaimed records of their long career. According to DJ Mag, the new album should arrive sometime in spring (Australia’s spring, not the northern hemisphere).

The release will coincide with the duo’s 30th anniversary, having formed as the Dust Brothers in the early 1990s after meeting at the University of Manchester. They’ve gone on to release some of dance music’s most important records, including Surrender and Dig Your Own Hole.

The Chemical Brothers are set to be on tour for a large portion of 2023, having just played a huge set at Coachella 2023. You can check out the performance of ‘No Reason’ below.

