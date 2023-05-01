Confidence Man Unite with UK Producer Daniel Avery on New Collab ‘On & On (Again)’

Confidence Man have returned with their first single since their second album TILT arrived last year. ‘On & On (Again)’ is a collaboration with UK producer Daniel Avery, a link-up Con Man describe as “a match made in sexy rave heaven”.

“A naughty international subgenre mashup. Yin and Yang in parachute pants. And we did it all for you. Open up and let us in,” the group added in a statement. “Ain’t nobody realer than Conman,” Avery said. “The best collaborations always feel like you’re flying. We’re high above the clouds with this one.” The new single arrives alongside a Joe Agius-directed video. Watch that below.

Confidence Man, Daniel Avery – ‘On & On (Again)’

Since releasing TILT in April last year, Confidence Man have stayed fairly busy. They released the RE-TILT EP in September, featuring remixes of songs from the album by – in addition to Avery – the likes of Tame Impala, CHAI and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. The same month, they appeared on triple j’s Like a Version, covering DJ Sammy classic ‘Heaven’.

The last 12 months have also seen Con Man touring heavily behind TILT, both locally and overseas – including an appearance at last year’s edition of Glastonbury Festival in the UK. More recently, the band have been touring as part of this year’s Groovin the Moo lineup, which will conclude this Saturday (6th May) in Bunbury, WA.

