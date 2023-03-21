Kiwi Rockers The D4 to Play First Australian Show in 20 Years at The Tote

New Zealand outfit The D4 are set to play their first Australian show in 20 years at Melbourne’s Tote Hotel on Thursday, 30th March. Local acts Grindhouse, The Stripp, and Fly! will be joining them as supports.

The show is in celebration of The D4’s debut album, 6TWENTY, which turned 21 in October 2022. The D4 issued a re-release of the record and have been circling their home country of Aotearoa ever since.

The D4: ‘Sake Bomb’

Formed in 1998 by Dion Lunadon and Jimmy Christmas, the band would wind up on the roster of New Zealand’s most famous independent record label, Flying Nun. Their debut EP dropped in 1999, and they went on to release two studio albums: 6TWENTY in 2001 and Out Of My Head in 2005.

The band split in 2006, but they reformed in 2018 to bid farewell to one of their favourite local venues, the Kings Arm Tavern in Auckland, and to play a set at the short-lived Auckland City Limits festival. The band were last in Austraila for the 2003 edition of the Big Day Out.

The D4 6Twenty Anniversary Show

w/Grindhouse, The Stripp, and Fly!

Thursday, 30th March – The Tote, Melbourne

Tickets are on sale now via Oztix

Further Reading

Depeche Mode Hint at 2024 Australian Tour

Sydney Band The Rions Release New Single and Announce National Tour

Sarah McLeod Announces 2023 East Coast Tour