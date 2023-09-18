The Darkness Expand ‘Permission to Land’ 20th Anniversary Australian Tour

The Darkness announced last week that they’ll be performing their 2003 debut album Permission to Land in full at venues around Australia in January and February 2024. The UK glam outfit will be joined on the tour by You Am I, who’ll be performing the Spinal Tap tribute show The Majesty of Tap, plus DZ Deathrays and Cry Club.

The original tour announcement was limited to one show apiece in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The Darkness have now announced details of several more shows, including two in Aotearoa, as well as dates in Adelaide, Fremantle and Canberra. Cry Club will be on support duties at all new Australian dates. Details below.

The Darkness – ‘Growing On Me’

The Darkness released Permission to Land in July 2003. The album was preceded by the singles ‘Get Yours Hands Off My Woman’ and ‘Growing On Me’. The album’s third single, ‘I Believe In a Thing Called Love’, proved to be The Darkness’ breakout moment, going platinum in the UK and gold in the US.

The Darkness have released six further studio albums, the most recent being 2021’s Motorheart. Speaking to Music Feeds around that album’s release, bass player Frankie Poullain reflected on the band’s fondness for unfashionable aesthetics.

“We definitely aren’t afraid to dip our toes into bad taste,” he said. “But what people think is bad taste, it’s always in inverted commas anyway. It’s so arrogant to say something is good or bad; it’s never black or white.”

The Darkness ‘Permission to Land’ AU/NZ Tour 2024

Friday, 26th January – Opera House, Wellington NZ

Saturday, 27th January – Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Tuesday, 30th January – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 1st February – Metropolis, Fremantle WA

Saturday, 3rd February – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 7th February – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 9th February – UC Refectory, Canberra ACT

Saturday, 10th February – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Support in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney from You Am I ‘Majesty of Tap’, DZ Deathrays and Cry Club. Support in NZ from Volts. Support at all other AU shows from Cry Club.

Tickets on sale Thursday, 21st September at 11am via SBM Presents

