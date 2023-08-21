The Dead South Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Having embarked on their first-ever Australian tour in January 2023, The Dead South are returning with a full tour locked in throughout March next year. The Canadian bluegrass outfit will play five headline shows across the month, beginning in Perth on Wednesday, 20th March, and moving through Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and finally Sydney.

The four-piece have also been locked in to appear at the 2024 edition of Byron Bay’s Bluesfest, the first lineup announcement having been revealed last week. Jack Johnson, Tom Jones and Elvis Costello lead the announce, with locals like The Teskey Brothers, Peter Garrett & the Alter Egos and The Paper Kites also set to play.

The Dead South: ‘People Are Strange’

The screwball bluegrass band released the double EPs, Easy Listening For Jerks Vol 1 & 2 in 2022, featuring singles like ‘People Are Strange’ and a slightly bonkers cover of System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey’.

They’d released three albums before that – Good Company (2014), Illusion & Doubt (2016), and Sugar & Joy (2019). A double live album, Served Live, was released in 2021. They’ve subsequently picked up a number of Juno Awards over the years (the Canadian equivalent to the ARIAs), including for Traditional Work of the Year in 2018 and 2020.

The Dead South 2024 Australian Tour

Wednesday 20th March – Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

Thursday 21st March – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday 23rd March – Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday 26th March – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tuesday 2nd April –Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets on sale Thursday, 24th August via Live Nation.

