Where to See Live Music in Melbourne: All the Tours Happening in October 2023

By Music Feeds

Melbourne, Australia’s live music capital, is home to stacks of live music venues. There are iconic pubs like the Corner, the Espy and Northcote Social Club and major events sites such as Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne Recital Centre and Forum Melbourne.

What International Artists Are Performing in Melbourne in October?

Against The Current

  • Saturday, 30th September @ Stay Gold – Tickets

Also performing…

  • Sunday, 1st October @ Sooki Lounge (Belgrave) – Tickets

Fireboy DML

  • Sunday, 1st October @ 170 Russell – Tickets

Son Little

  • Sunday, 1st October @ Corner Hotel – Tickets

Tems

  • Tuesday, 3rd October @ Forum – Tickets

Kevin Morby

  • Tuesday, 3rd October @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets

Ms. Lauryn Hill

w/ Koffee

  • Tuesday, 3rd October @ Rod Laver Arena – Tickets

Kojey Radical

  • Wednesday, 4th October @ Howler – Tickets

Ghost

  • Wednesday, 4th October @ John Cain Arena – Tickets

She Wants Revenge

  • Thursday, 5th October @ Max Watt’s – Tickets

Cannons

  • Friday, 6th October @ Max Watt’s – Tickets

Weezer

w/ Regurgitator

  • Friday, 6th October @ John Cain Arena – Tickets

Mount Eerie

  • Saturday, 7th October @ Max Watt’s – Tickets

Waterparks

  • Sunday, 8th October @ Forum – Tickets

Bakar

  • Tuesday, 10th October @ Forum – Tickets

Peach Pit

  • Thursday, 12th October @ 170 Russell – Tickets

Songer

  • Thursday, 12th October @ Corner Hotel – Tickets

Anders Colsefini

w/ Waylon Reavis

  • Friday, 13th October @ Bendigo Hotel – Tickets

Sorry

  • Friday, 13th October @ Night Cat – Tickets

Diljit Dosanjh

  • Friday, 13th October @ Rod Laver Arena – Tickets

Asleep at the Wheel

w/ Summer Dean

  • Friday, 13th October @ Thornbury Theatre – Tickets

Prateek Kuhad

  • Saturday, 14th October @ Pica – Tickets

Ekkstacy

  • Saturday, 14th October @ Howler – Tickets

Wallice

  • Saturday, 14th October @ Northcote Social Club – Tickets

Bury Tomorrow

  • Sunday, 15th October @ Stay Gold – Tickets

Masego

  • Monday, 16th October @ Forum – Tickets
  • Tuesday, 17th October @ Forum – Tickets

The Chicks

  • Monday, 16th October @ Rod Laver Arena – Tickets

Also performing…

  • Saturday, 14th October @ Mt Duneed Estate (Geelong) – Tickets
Hobo Johnson

  • Tuesday, 17th October @ The Croxton – Tickets

Redveil

  • Tuesday, 17th October @ Corner Hotel – Tickets

Phony Ppl

  • Tuesday, 17th October @ 170 Russell – Tickets 

Earl Sweatshirt

  • Tuesday, 17th October @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets

James Marriott

  • Wednesday, 18th October @ Prince Bandroom – Tickets

Oliver Tree

  • Wednesday, 18th October @ Festival Hall – Tickets

Descendents

  • Wednesday, 18th October @ Forum – Tickets

Also performing…

  • Thursday, 19th October @ Torquay Hotel (Torquay VIC) – Tickets

Lil Tjay

  • Thursday, 19th October @ Festival Hall – Tickets
  • Friday, 20th October @ Festival Hall – Tickets

Paul McCartney

  • Saturday, 21st October ​@ Marvel Stadium – Tickets

Caity Baser

  • Saturday, 21st October @ Howler – Tickets

Happy Mondays

  • Saturday, 21st October @ Forum – Tickets
  • Sunday, 22nd October @ Forum – Tickets

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

  • Saturday, 21st October @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl – Tickets
  • Sunday, 29th October @ Forum – Tickets

Lauv

  • Monday, 23rd October @ Forum – Tickets
  • Tuesday, 24th October @ Forum – Tickets

Connie Constance

  • Monday, 23rd October @ Northcote Social Club – Tickets

Built to Spill

  • Tuesday, 24th October @ Northcote Social Club – Tickets
  • Wednesday, 25th October @ Northcote Social Club – Tickets
  • Thursday, 26th October @ Northcote Social Club – Tickets
  • Friday, 27th October @ Northcote Social Club – Tickets

Otoboke Beaver

  • Tuesday, 24th October @ Thornbury Theatre – Tickets
  • Wednesday, 25th October @ Thornbury Theatre – Tickets

Makaya McCraven

  • Wednesday, 25th October @ Croxton Bandroom – Tickets

Jackson Dean

  • Wednesday, 25th October @ Corner Hotel – Tickets

Los Bitchos

  • Wednesday, 25th October @ Shotkickers – Tickets
  • Thursday, 26th October @ Thornbury Theatre – Tickets

Sparks

  • Thursday, 26th October @ Palais Theatre – Tickets

Bright Eyes | Warpaint

  • Thursday, 26th October @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets

The Lemon Twigs

  • Thursday, 26th October @ Corner Hotel – Tickets

Unknown T

  • Thursday, 26th October @ Croxton Bandroom – Tickets

Santigold

  • Saturday, 28th October @ Prince Bandroom – Tickets

Chromeo

  • Sunday, 29th October @ 170 Russell – Tickets

Lagwagon

  • Sunday, 29th October @ Croxton Bandroom – Tickets

Also performing…

  • Saturday, 28th October @ Torquay Hotel (Torquay) – Tickets

Theo Parrish

  • Sunday, 29th October @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets

Charlie Puth

w/ JOY.

  • Sunday, 29th October @ Margaret Court Arena – Tickets
  • Monday, 30th October @ Margaret Court Arena – Tickets

Sam Smith

w/ Meg Mac

  • Tuesday, 31st October @ ​Rod Laver Arena – Tickets
  • Wednesday, 1st November @ Rod Laver Arena – Tickets

half•alive

  • Tuesday, 31st October @ Max Watt’s – Tickets

Music Festivals in Melbourne/VIC – October 2023

Now & Forever

Friday, 6th October – Shepparton Showgrounds, Yorta Yorta Woka/Shepparton

  • A.B. Original
  • Baker Boy
  • Barkaa
  • Emma Donovan
  • Hilltop Hoods
  • Jimmy Barnes
  • Mo’ju
  • Paul Kelly
  • Tickets

SOUND TRACKS

Friday, 6th to Sunday, 8th October – Various venues, Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat and Charlton

Out on the Weekend

Saturday, 14th October – Seaworks, Williamstown

  • Willie Watson
  • Melissa Carper
  • The Pink Stones
  • Watty Thompson
  • Bud Rokesky
  • + more
  • Tickets

ROCHELLA

Saturday, 14th October – Rochester Recreation Reserve, Rochester

  • The Black Sorrows
  • Cash Savage & The Last Drinks
  • Bones & Jones
  • Empress
  • Stumbling North
  • The Burnt Sausages
  • Anya Alchemy
  • Josh Arnold Small Town Culture project
  • Tickets

Melbourne International Jazz Festival

Friday, 20th to Sunday, 29th October – Various venues, Melbourne CBD

  • Chaka Khan
  • Nile Rodgers & CHIC
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • SFJAZZ Collective
  • Nduduzo Makhathini with William Barton
  • GoGo Penguin
  • Lisa Simone
  • Makaya McCraven
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

The Eighty-Six

Monday, 23rd October to Tuesday, 31st October – Various venues, Northcote, Thornbury, Preston and Reservoir

  • Theo Parrish
  • Bright Eyes
  • Dennis Bovell
  • Otoboke Beaver
  • Connie Constance
  • Los Bitchos
  • Makaya McCraven
  • Built To Spill
  • Warpaint
  • How Long Gone (Live)
  • more
  • Tickets

Music Feeds

