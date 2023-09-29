Where to See Live Music in Melbourne: All the Tours Happening in October 2023

Melbourne, Australia’s live music capital, is home to stacks of live music venues. There are iconic pubs like the Corner, the Espy and Northcote Social Club and major events sites such as Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne Recital Centre and Forum Melbourne.
What International Artists Are Performing in Melbourne in October?
Against The Current
- Saturday, 30th September @ Stay Gold – Tickets
Also performing…
- Sunday, 1st October @ Sooki Lounge (Belgrave) – Tickets
Fireboy DML
- Sunday, 1st October @ 170 Russell – Tickets
Son Little
- Sunday, 1st October @ Corner Hotel – Tickets
Tems
- Tuesday, 3rd October @ Forum – Tickets
Kevin Morby
- Tuesday, 3rd October @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets
Ms. Lauryn Hill
w/ Koffee
- Tuesday, 3rd October @ Rod Laver Arena – Tickets
Kojey Radical
- Wednesday, 4th October @ Howler – Tickets
Ghost
- Wednesday, 4th October @ John Cain Arena – Tickets
She Wants Revenge
- Thursday, 5th October @ Max Watt’s – Tickets
Cannons
- Friday, 6th October @ Max Watt’s – Tickets
Weezer
w/ Regurgitator
- Friday, 6th October @ John Cain Arena – Tickets
Mount Eerie
- Saturday, 7th October @ Max Watt’s – Tickets
Waterparks
- Sunday, 8th October @ Forum – Tickets
Bakar
- Tuesday, 10th October @ Forum – Tickets
Peach Pit
- Thursday, 12th October @ 170 Russell – Tickets
Songer
- Thursday, 12th October @ Corner Hotel – Tickets
Anders Colsefini
w/ Waylon Reavis
- Friday, 13th October @ Bendigo Hotel – Tickets
Sorry
- Friday, 13th October @ Night Cat – Tickets
Diljit Dosanjh
- Friday, 13th October @ Rod Laver Arena – Tickets
Asleep at the Wheel
w/ Summer Dean
- Friday, 13th October @ Thornbury Theatre – Tickets
Prateek Kuhad
- Saturday, 14th October @ Pica – Tickets
Ekkstacy
- Saturday, 14th October @ Howler – Tickets
Wallice
- Saturday, 14th October @ Northcote Social Club – Tickets
Bury Tomorrow
- Sunday, 15th October @ Stay Gold – Tickets
Masego
The Chicks
- Monday, 16th October @ Rod Laver Arena – Tickets
Also performing…
- Saturday, 14th October @ Mt Duneed Estate (Geelong) – Tickets
Hobo Johnson
- Tuesday, 17th October @ The Croxton – Tickets
Redveil
- Tuesday, 17th October @ Corner Hotel – Tickets
Phony Ppl
- Tuesday, 17th October @ 170 Russell – Tickets
Earl Sweatshirt
- Tuesday, 17th October @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets
James Marriott
- Wednesday, 18th October @ Prince Bandroom – Tickets
Oliver Tree
- Wednesday, 18th October @ Festival Hall – Tickets
Descendents
- Wednesday, 18th October @ Forum – Tickets
Also performing…
- Thursday, 19th October @ Torquay Hotel (Torquay VIC) – Tickets
Lil Tjay
Paul McCartney
- Saturday, 21st October @ Marvel Stadium – Tickets
Caity Baser
- Saturday, 21st October @ Howler – Tickets
Happy Mondays
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Lauv
Connie Constance
- Monday, 23rd October @ Northcote Social Club – Tickets
Built to Spill
- Tuesday, 24th October @ Northcote Social Club – Tickets
- Wednesday, 25th October @ Northcote Social Club – Tickets
- Thursday, 26th October @ Northcote Social Club – Tickets
- Friday, 27th October @ Northcote Social Club – Tickets
Otoboke Beaver
- Tuesday, 24th October @ Thornbury Theatre – Tickets
- Wednesday, 25th October @ Thornbury Theatre – Tickets
Makaya McCraven
- Wednesday, 25th October @ Croxton Bandroom – Tickets
Jackson Dean
- Wednesday, 25th October @ Corner Hotel – Tickets
Los Bitchos
- Wednesday, 25th October @ Shotkickers – Tickets
- Thursday, 26th October @ Thornbury Theatre – Tickets
Sparks
- Thursday, 26th October @ Palais Theatre – Tickets
Bright Eyes | Warpaint
- Thursday, 26th October @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets
The Lemon Twigs
- Thursday, 26th October @ Corner Hotel – Tickets
Unknown T
- Thursday, 26th October @ Croxton Bandroom – Tickets
Santigold
- Saturday, 28th October @ Prince Bandroom – Tickets
Chromeo
- Sunday, 29th October @ 170 Russell – Tickets
Lagwagon
- Sunday, 29th October @ Croxton Bandroom – Tickets
Also performing…
- Saturday, 28th October @ Torquay Hotel (Torquay) – Tickets
Theo Parrish
- Sunday, 29th October @ Northcote Theatre – Tickets
Charlie Puth
w/ JOY.
- Sunday, 29th October @ Margaret Court Arena – Tickets
- Monday, 30th October @ Margaret Court Arena – Tickets
Sam Smith
w/ Meg Mac
- Tuesday, 31st October @ Rod Laver Arena – Tickets
- Wednesday, 1st November @ Rod Laver Arena – Tickets
half•alive
- Tuesday, 31st October @ Max Watt’s – Tickets
Music Festivals in Melbourne/VIC – October 2023
Now & Forever
Friday, 6th October – Shepparton Showgrounds, Yorta Yorta Woka/Shepparton
- A.B. Original
- Baker Boy
- Barkaa
- Emma Donovan
- Hilltop Hoods
- Jimmy Barnes
- Mo’ju
- Paul Kelly
- Tickets
SOUND TRACKS
Friday, 6th to Sunday, 8th October – Various venues, Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat and Charlton
- Harvey Sutherland
- Glass Beams
- Juno Mamba
- RONA
- Maple Glider (solo)
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Out on the Weekend
Saturday, 14th October – Seaworks, Williamstown
- Willie Watson
- Melissa Carper
- The Pink Stones
- Watty Thompson
- Bud Rokesky
- + more
- Tickets
ROCHELLA
Saturday, 14th October – Rochester Recreation Reserve, Rochester
- The Black Sorrows
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks
- Bones & Jones
- Empress
- Stumbling North
- The Burnt Sausages
- Anya Alchemy
- Josh Arnold Small Town Culture project
- Tickets
Melbourne International Jazz Festival
Friday, 20th to Sunday, 29th October – Various venues, Melbourne CBD
- Chaka Khan
- Nile Rodgers & CHIC
- Cécile McLorin Salvant
- SFJAZZ Collective
- Nduduzo Makhathini with William Barton
- GoGo Penguin
- Lisa Simone
- Makaya McCraven
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
The Eighty-Six
Monday, 23rd October to Tuesday, 31st October – Various venues, Northcote, Thornbury, Preston and Reservoir
- Theo Parrish
- Bright Eyes
- Dennis Bovell
- Otoboke Beaver
- Connie Constance
- Los Bitchos
- Makaya McCraven
- Built To Spill
- Warpaint
- How Long Gone (Live)
- + more
- Tickets
