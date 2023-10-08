NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

This week’s New Aus Music Playlist is led by the transfixing jazz-folk of Margret RoadKnight’s ‘Girls In Our Town’, taken from a forthcoming compilation of the 80-year-old legend’s late-career work. There’s also A.B. Original’s referendum anthem ‘Yes’, the Robert Smith via Siouxsie Sioux time warp of screensaver’s ‘Future Trash’, a dub turn from Sydney electronic experts 700 Feel, and plenty more.

New Aus Music Playlist – October 2023

New additions 09/10/2023

Margret RoadKnight – ‘Girls In Our Town’

A.B. Original ft. DJ Total Eclipse & MARLON – ‘Yes’

screensaver – ‘Future Trash’

Ella Thompson – ‘Never Fight the Way You Feel’

Tkay Maidza ft. Lolo Zouaï & Amber Mark – ‘Out of Luck’

Vallis Alps – ‘You & I’ (Mansionair remix)

700 Feel – ‘5D Dub’

InfraGhosts – ‘Warning Sign’

Lewis Coleman – ‘Courts’

1300 – ‘Lalaland’

Ninajirachi – ‘Undo U’

