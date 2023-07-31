The Living End to Celebrate 25 Years of Their Debut Album with One-Off Melbourne Show

The Living End released their self-titled debut album in October 1998. Featuring the singles ‘Second Solution’, ‘Prisoner of Society’, ‘Save the Day’, ‘All Torn Down’ and ‘West End Riot’, the album debuted at number one on the ARIA albums chart and went on to achieve 4x platinum accreditation.

The success of The Living End lay the foundation for everything that’s followed for the Melbourne trio, who remain a constant presence on the touring circuit. The band, led by founding members, guitarist/vocalist Chris Cheney and upright bass player Scott Owen, are celebrating the album’s 25th birthday with a one-off show at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Saturday, 4th November. Details below.

The Living End – ‘Prisoner of Society’ (Live)

In addition to the hometown show in November, The Living have announced a 25th anniversary edition of their debut album, set for release on Friday, 13th October. It’ll be available on vinyl and CD and comes with a 32-page booklet featuring liner notes from Cheney and contemporaneous photos.

The CD and double-LP versions of the reissue come with a 10-track live recording from 1998, originally captured for triple j’s Live At The Wireless program. The recording of ‘Prisoner of Society’ is now available to stream. Find the complete track listing below.

The Living End: The Living End (25th Anniversary Edition)

Original album

Prisoner of Society Growing Up (Falling Down) Second Solution West End Riot Bloody Mary Monday All Torn Down Save The Day Trapped Have They Forgotten Fly Away I Want A Day Sleep On It Closing In

Live at the Wireless – triple j 1998

Bloody Mary Save The Day Fly Away From Here On In West End Riot All Torn Down Prisoner Of Society Train Kept A Rollin’ Second Solution Prisoner – On The Inside (Theme Song)

The Living End 25th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, 4th November – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale via Ticketmaster

