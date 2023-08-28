The Weeknd Adds Three More Shows to 2023 Australian Tour

Tickets aren’t officially on sale yet, but demand for The Weeknd’s first Australian tour in six years has been sufficient to lead to the announcement of three more shows. The original announcement included one show apiece in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne – The Weekend will now spend an extra night in each city.

The tour begins at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Monday, 20th and Tuesday, 21st November. The Weeknd will perform at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Friday, 24th and Saturday, 25th November, before wrapping up at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, 1st and Saturday, 2nd December.

The Weeknd – ‘Out of Time’

The Australian visit is part of the Canadian musician’s international ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour. The tour – which recently visited London’s Wembley Stadium – gets its name from The Weeknd’s two most recent albums, 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM.

It’s possible Abel Tesfaye will never tour Australian again as The Weeknd, based on comments he made in an interview with W Magazine earlier this year. “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd,” he said. “This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

He tempered the comments somewhat by adding, “I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

The Weeknd 2023 Australian Tour

Monday, 20th November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 21st November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD – NEW SHOW

Friday, 24th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 25th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW – NEW SHOW

Friday, 1st December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 2nd December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC – NEW SHOW

Tickets on sale Friday, 1st September at staggered timings – Melbourne: 10am, Brisbane: 11am, Sydney: 12pm – via Live Nation

Live Nation/Binance/ticket agent and venue pre-sales begin Thursday, 31st August at 10am Melbourne, 11am Brisbane and 12pm Sydney

