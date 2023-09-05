They Might Be Giants Postpone 2023 Australian Tour

They Might Be Giants have postponed their upcoming Australian tour due to “immediate health issues”. The New York band was due to arrive in the country for a run of shows in October – they’d recently added some additional stops due to demand for tickets. The new tour will now take place in October 2024 – see the updated dates below.

“We regret to announce that we have to postpone our upcoming tour of Australia, due to immediate health issues,” the band said in a statement shared by their promoter Destroy All Lines. “These temporary complications should be resolved in the coming months.”

“We are eagerly looking forward to these shows which will now happen next year, this was the earliest we could secure the shows with the continuity of a tour.”

The band was due to play two sets at every show on the tour – one would be dedicated to playing through the fan favourite album Flood, and the other would feature tracks from their wider discography. According to John Flansburgh and John Linnell, this is still the plan for future shows.

“These [new shows] will all still be super-deluxe ‘an evening with’,” the band writes. “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and your patience is most appreciated.”

As usual, all tickets purchased for the previous shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

They Might Be Giants 2024 Tour

Wednesday, 2nd October 2024 – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday, 4th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 5th October – City Recital Hall, Sydney

Monday, 7th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane,

Tuesday, 8th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane,

Thursday, 10th October – Forum, Melbourne

Friday, 11th October – Forum, Melbourne

Sunday, 13th October – Astor Theatre, Perth

