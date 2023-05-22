They Might Be Giants Add Three Extra Shows to 2023 Australian Tour

They Might Be Giants have added three more shows to their upcoming Australian tour in October. The band will play an additional show in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne (sorry Perth and Adelaide), bookending the original tour dates.

The tour will now begin at The Tivoli in Brisbane on Wednesday, 4th October, and wrap up at Melbourne’s The Forum on Sunday, 15th October. All shows that were originally announced have now sold out.

The band will be performing two sets at each stop of the tour. In one, they’ll play their beloved 1990 record Flood in its entirety (the band have been on an extensive anniversary tour for the album for a year, having been rescheduled from 2020 due to COVID).

In the other set, they’ll play tracks from across their long career, from early records to their most recent album BOOK. They Might Be Giants – John Flansburgh and John Linnell – have released more than 20 albums since their inception, but Flood remains their most popular and commercially successful to date.

Wednesday 4th October – The Tivoli Brisbane NEW SHOW

Thursday, 5th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane SOLD OUT

Friday, 6th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney SOLD OUT

Saturday, 7th October – The Forum, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Sunday, 8th October – The Gov, Adelaide SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 11th October – Astor Theatre, Perth SOLD OUT

Saturday 14th October – City Recital Hall, Sydney NEW SHOW

Sunday 15th October – Forum Melbourne NEW SHOW

