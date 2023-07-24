This That Announces First Headliner for 2023, Full Lineup Coming This Week

This That Festival will be back in Sandstone Point, QLD, and Newcastle, NSW, this November. The complete artist lineup is expected to drop this Wednesday, 26th July, but organisers have let one name slip in advance: US producer and songwriter Porter Robinson.

“[Porter Robinson] is bringing his full LIVE show to This That this November as part of his world tour,” the festival wrote on social media. Robinson has announced headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney, meaning his only Queensland show will be at This That.

Porter Robinson Confirmed for This That 2023

This That will launch its 2023 run on Saturday, 4th November at the Sandstone Point Hotel, located in Queensland’s Moreton Bay Region. The Newcastle instalment happens one week later, on Saturday, 11th November at Wickham Park.

This That abruptly cancelled its 2022 event, with organisers blaming the decision on “a combination of issues” such as “the current level of market saturation resulting in supply chain issues and labour shortages, difficult economic conditions including ballooning insurance premiums and infrastructure costs, and the forecast of ongoing extreme weather patterns.”

Triple j will reveal the full lineup on air this Wednesday morning. Punters can sign-up for pre-sale access via thisthat.com.au.

This That 2023

Porter Robinson

+ more TBA

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 4th November – Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD

Saturday, 11th November – Wickham Park, Newcastle NSW

Sign up for pre-sale tickets via THIS THAT.

