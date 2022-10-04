Thy Art Is Murder Announce ‘Decade Of Hate’ Australian Tour

Just weeks after the completion of their latest national tour, Thy Art Is Murder have announced another run of Australian shows. The shows will see the group celebrating the tenth anniversary of their second album, Hate.

Released in October 2012, Hate was the commercial breakthrough for the Blacktown group, with the record making them the first extreme metal band to reach the top 40 of the ARIA charts. The album also scored the group their first ARIA Award nomination for Best Hard Rock Or Heavy Metal Album.

Thy Art Is Murder – ‘Reign Of Darkness’

Ten years later, Thy Art Is Murder will celebrate the record’s impact with the forthcoming Decade Of Hate Australian tour. Kicking off in Brisbane on 12th January, the tour will include headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle.

Joining the band will be American deathcore outfit Whitechapel, who will return to Australia for their first local shows since 2014, and fellow US group Chelsea Grin, who play their first local shows since 2019. The tour lineup is rounded out by Spite, who will make their Australian debut as part of the tour.

Thy Art Is Murder – ‘Decade Of Hate’ Australian Tour 2023

With special guests Whitechapel, Chelsea Grin, and Spite

Thursday, 12th January, 2023 – Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Friday, 13th January, 2023 – Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW (LIC/AA)

Saturday, 14th January, 2023 – Forum, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Tuesday, 17th January, 2023 – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA (18+)

Wednesday, 18th January, 2023 – Metropolis, Fremantle, WA (18+)

Tickets on sale from 10th October.

