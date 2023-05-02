Folk Songwriter Gordon Lightfoot Has Died Aged 84

Canadian folk songwriter Gordon Lightfoot died at age 84 in a Toronto hospital on Monday evening. His death was confirmed by his publicist, as reported by CBC. No specific cause of death was revealed.

Lightfoot was renowned as one of the finest folk songwriters of his generation, named by Bob Dylan as a great inspiration and a “rare talent”. Most known for tracks like ‘Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ and ‘The Canadian Railroad Trilogy’, his songs were covered by numerous artists over the years, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte, and Johnny Cash.

Lightfoot’s career started in the late 1950s, and his first hit was ‘I’m Not Sayin’, released in 1965. The singer would go on to release numerous albums, earning himself five Grammy nominations and winning 17 Juno Awards (Canada’s Grammy equivalent). He was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1986.

Many artists including Bryan Adams, Brian Wilson, and Jason Isbell have paid tribute to Lightfoot over the – Isbell labelled Lightfoot’s track ‘Carefree Highway’ a “masterpiece of honesty”.

Gordon really had the gift. Carefree Highway, when I was finally old enough to understand it, struck me as a masterpiece of honesty. https://t.co/PGvbt3BeOs — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 2, 2023

Rest in peace, Gordon Lightfoot. pic.twitter.com/DY6ZpuXWi7 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 2, 2023

This one is really hard to write. Once in a blue moon you get to work and hang out with one of the people you admired when you were growing up. I was lucky enough to say Gordon was my friend and I'm gutted to know he's gone. The world is a lesser place without him. I know I speak… pic.twitter.com/GsFOwEGnrq — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) May 2, 2023

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau also released a statement paying tribute to Lightfoot, writing that Canada has lost “one of our greatest singer-songwriters”.

“Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape,” Trudeau said. “May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family, friends, and many fans across the country and around the world: I’m keeping you in my thoughts at this difficult time.”

Further Reading

Tim Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Has Died

Saxophonist Andrew Oh Has Died

Broderick Smith of The Dingoes and Carson Has Died Aged 75