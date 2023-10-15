Todd Rundgren Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Influential songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Todd Rundgren has announced an Australian tour in 2024. Rundgren will play three headline shows up the east coast in February, starting at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on Thursday, 22nd February, followed by trips to Brisbane and Sydney.

Rundgren – who last toured Australia back in 2018 and will be backed in 2024 by a session band led by You Am I’s Davey Lane – will be joined at all dates by local party starters Sex On Toast. See the full list of dates and purchase tickets below.

Todd Rundgren: ‘Can We Still Be Friends’

Born in Philadelphia, Rundgren rose to fame off the back of albums like 1972’s Something/Anything? and the 1973 classic A Wizard, A True Star. He went on to release numerous solo albums – as well as through his Utopia project – and worked as a producer on records by Patti Smith, Meatloaf, and countless more. Rundgren has also been a touring member of Ringo Starr’s band for many years.

“I have to be constantly absorbing new ideas or at least seriously pondering new ideas,” he told The Guardian in 2022. “I have this obsession with not repeating stuff that’s already been done. Not only what I’ve done already, but whatever other people have done.”

Rundgren’s latest studio album Space Force came out in 2022. He released a live album, The Individualist, A True Star, earlier this year.

Todd Rundgren 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday, 22nd February – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC (Tickets here )

) Friday, 23rd February – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD (Tickets here )

) Saturday, 24th February – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW (Tickets here)

