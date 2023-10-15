Queens of the Stone Age to Tour Australia in 2024

Queens of the Stone Age have announced they’ll be heading to Australia in 2024 for a run of dates on ‘The End Is Nero’ tour. The band posted the news on their socials early Monday morning, telling fans they’d be heading to Perth, Adelaide, Hobart, Torquay, Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane – as well as jumping over the Tasman for three shows in New Zealand.

The band hasn’t revealed the dates of any of the shows at the time of writing, with the poster simply saying ‘Summer 2024’. QOTSA were last here in 2018 following the release of their 2017 album Villains – this time around they’ll be supporting their 2023 album In Times New Roman….

Queens of the Stone Age: ‘Negative Space’

In Times New Roman… was recorded largely at frontman Josh Homme’s home studio, with some sessions done at Rick Rubin’s famed Shangri-La space. According to the band, the album is “the sound of a band creating the music its own members want to hear, while giving the rest of us a sonic forum in which to congregate”.

While doing interviews for the album earlier this year, Homme revealed that he’d been diagnosed with cancer in 2022 – and has since had surgery to remove it.

“I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better,” Homme said regarding the experience. “Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s fucked up — but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”

Over the last few years, Homme has been involved in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife and Distillers singer Brody Dalle, and grieved the deaths of close friends like Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, bandmate Mark Lanegan, and actor Rio Hackford.

Further Reading

Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis

Queens Of The Stone Age Announce new Album, Share First Single

Josh Homme Speaks Out on Custody Battle with Brody Dalle