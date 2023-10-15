Cosmic Psychos Announce 40th Anniversary Australian Tour

Cosmic Psychos will be celebrating 40 years of punk rock, power chords and beer bellies with an exhaustive national tour. The trio of Ross Knight, Dean Muller and John “Mad Macka” McKeering have announced a bunch of headline shows in Western Australia and Adelaide in December, followed by a lengthy stretch of metro and regional shows in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria in January 2024.

The 40th-anniversary celebrations are kicking off with a previously announced triple-header at Castlemaine’s Theatre Royal in early December. The Psychos will play the penultimate set on all three nights, followed by The Chats (on Friday, 1st December), Amyl & the Sniffers (on Saturday, 2nd) and Dune Rats (on Sunday, 3rd.) Details below.

Cosmic Psychos – ‘Nice Day to Go to the Pub’

The band’s trip west begins at Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on Thursday, 7th December. They’ll be at the Dunsborough Tavern, just outside of Margaret River, on Friday, 8th, Fremantle’s Freo.Social on Saturday, 9th, and Perth’s Indian Ocean Hotel on Sunday, 10th.

Cosmic Psychos be joined throughout their January tour by Seattle hardcore band ZEKE, who’re returning to Australia for the first time in over 20 years. The tour begins at Vinnies Dive on the Gold Coast on Thursday, 4th January. The two bands will will visit places such as Maroochydore, Woolgoolga, Gosford, Ulladulla and Rye, plus all major cities in southern QLD, NSW and VIC, before wrapping up at the Sooki Lounge in Belgrave on Sunday, 28th January.

Cosmic Psychos’ latest album, Mountain of Piss, came out in July 2021. It’s the band’s eleventh album; their debut, Cosmic Psychos, came out in 1987. They recorded their third album, 1991’s Blokes You Can Trust, at Wisconsin’s Smart Studios with Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins producer Butch Vig. That album title was also the name of a 2012 biographical documentary on the band, directed and produced by Matt Weston of The Nation Blue and High Tension.

40 Years of Cosmic Pyschos

Friday, December 1st – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

The Chats

Cosmic Psychos

Blowers

Affordable Repayments

Dead Clampets

Saturday, 2nd December – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Amyl and the Sniffers

Cosmic Psychos

The Prize

Pat Todd (USA)

Southeast Desert Metal

Thee Cha Cha Chas

Boondal Boys

Sunday, 3rd December – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Dune Rats

Cosmic Psychos

The Unknowns

Pat Todd (USA)

Meatbeaters

K5

Cosmic Psychos in WA & SA 2023

Thursday, 7th December – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Friday, 8th December – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough WA

Saturday, 9th December – Freo.Social, Fremantle WA

Sunday, 10th December – Indian Ocean Hotel, Perth WA

Cosmic Psychos East Coast Tour 2024

w/ ZEKE

Thursday, 4th January – Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, 5th January – Solbar, Maroochydore QLD

Saturday, 6th January – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 9th January – The Northern, Byron Bay QLD

Wednesday, 10th January – Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga NSW

Thursday, 11th January – King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 12th January – Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW

Saturday, 13th January – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 16th January – Dicey Riley’s, Wollongong NSW

Wednesday, 17th January – The Marlin, Ulladulla NSW

Friday, 19th January – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Saturday, 20th January – The Croxton, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 25th January – Haba, Rye VIC

Friday, 26th January – Pelly Bar, Frankston VIC

Saturday, 27th January – Volta, Ballarat VIC

Sunday, 28th January – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

