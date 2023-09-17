Tom Jones to Bring His ‘Ages & Stages’ Tour to Australia in 2024

Tom Jones has announced a string of Australia tour dates for early 2024. The Welsh crooner will play seven shows across the country in March and April, starting in Perth on Thursday, 21st March and finishing up at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney on Thursday, 4th April.

The tour marks Jones’ first in Australia since 2016, and will include a headlining slot at Byron Bay’s Bluesfest (alongside Elvis Costello and Jack Johnson), and A Day on the Green show at Centennial Vineyards in Bowral with Delta Goodrem. See the full run of dates and ticketing details below.

Pop act Germein will join Jones at all standalone dates; more support acts are set to be announced in the coming months.

The singer’s last album was 2021’s Surrounded By Time, produced by old friend Elton John. John has actually had a hand in a bunch of Jones’ recent records, including 2015’s Long Lost Suitcase, 2012’s Spirit in the Room, and 2010’s Praise & Blame.

Tom Jones 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday, 21st March – Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth

Saturday, 23rd March – Centennial Vineyards, Bowral (A Day On The Green)

Tuesday, 26th March – The Drive, Adelaide

Thursday, 28th March – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, 30th March – Bluesfest, Byron Bay

Tuesday, 2nd April – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Thursday, 4th April – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Tickets go on sale Friday, 22nd September via Live Nation.

