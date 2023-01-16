Watch Tony Hawk Join Goldfinger Live to Perform THPS Classic ‘Superman’

During one of their shows over the weekend, ska-punks Goldfinger performed their Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack classic ‘Superman’ with a little (Mc)twist: bringing out Tony Hawk himself to assist.

The onstage collab took place on Saturday night at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. Birdman was introduced by Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann, and he proceeded to sing the track in full alongside the band. “I just want to say, that song has defined our video game series for decades,” Hawk said before leaving the stage. “It’s been an honour to finally join these guys for it.” Watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.

Tony Hawk Performs ‘Superman’ with Goldfinger

‘Superman’ was the opening track on Goldfinger’s second album, 1997’s Hang-Ups. It received wider recognition when it appeared on the soundtrack for the first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game in 1999 – a soundtrack that, for many of a certain age, introduced them to a world of punk, rock, metal and heavy music in general.

‘Superman’ was once again included in the soundtrack for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD in 2012, as well as the more recent Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster in 2020. Another one of Goldfinger’s songs, ‘Spokesman’, also featured in the soundtrack for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4.

Interestingly, it’s not the first time Hawk has covered ‘Superman’ live of late. Last July, THPS cover band The 900 played a show in London where the skateboard legend hopped onstage to perform the song with them.

Further Reading

10 Tracks From The OG ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ Games That Changed The Soundtrack Of Our Lives

Tony Hawk On His Legacy, Being On ‘The Simpsons’ & The ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ Soundtrack

Tony Hawk Transports Us Back To 2000 With Cover Of Millencolin’s ‘No Cigar’