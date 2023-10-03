Tony Hawk Announces 2024 Australian Speaking Tour

Skate legend Tony Hawk will return to Australian shores in 2024 for his long-awaited speaking tour. ‘An Evening With Tony Hawk’ will land at three east coast venues early in the year: Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Friday, 19th January, the Athenaeum in Melbourne on Monday, 22nd January, and finally Brisbane’s Triffid on Thursday, 25th January.

Hawk will regale the audience with stories from across his illustrious career, which saw him rise to skateboarding superstardom in his teens and become the most influential figure in the sport. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but for obvious reasons, the shows could not go ahead.

Millencolin ‘No Cigar’ Cover feat. Tony Hawk

Appropriately, each show will be opened by BIRDMAN: Or the Unexpected Virtue of a Tony Hawk Pro Skater Cover Band – which, as it says on the tin, is a dedicated Tony Hawk Pro Skater cover band from Sydney. Expect tracks by Goldfinger, Rage Against The Machine, Millencolin, Speedealer, and more.

Since discovering the band on Twitter a few years ago, Hawk himself is a devoted fan.

“I started watching some of the videos and I thought they were really cool, so when we were doing a big fundraiser for the Tony Hawk Foundation that was a 20-year celebration of THPS I thought what better band to play than the band that covers all the hits from the series,” Hawk told Music Feeds in 2019.

Friday, 19th January – Eora/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Monday, 22nd January – Naarm/Melbourne, The Athenaeum

Thursday, 25th January – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

