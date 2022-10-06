Triple J hosts Lewis Hobba and Michael Hing are now turning their focus to television. The pair’s new one-hour TV special, Australia’s Best Competition Competition, will premiere on ABC TV Plus and ABC iview on Thursday, 27th October.

The premise of the show is somewhat meta, with the Triple J Drive duo aiming to determine which of Australia’s myriad community competitions is the best. The duo will partake in a number of events to find their answer, ranging from wood chopping to the Archibald Prize, street racing, Turkish oil wrestling, and more.

Hobba & Hing to host Australia’s Best Competition Competition

“For us, entering these competitions resulted in one broken leg and a lot of broken dreams,” Hobba and Hing said in a statement. “This show truly highlights the best of Australia and the worst of our hand-eye coordination.”

In the one-hour special, Hobba & Hing will score each competition using their own rating system, before presenting their findings to a live studio audience and representatives from each competition. According to a press release, the pair’s exploits ultimately result in “a broken limb, a lot of semi-nude embarrassment and at least one legitimate victory”.

“We hope this inspires people to go to new places and try new things, but if not, we hope everyone enjoys watching grown men fall over and hurt themselves,” they said.

