Trophy Eyes and Dear Seattle Announce 2023 Regional Tour

Newcastle post-punk outfit Trophy Eyes will head out on the road later this year for an Australian regional tour, accompanied by their Sydney mates Dear Seattle. The two bands will be on tour across October and November, starting the run up in Cairns on Wednesday, 11th October, and ending exactly a month later at This That Festival in Newcastle.

Trophy Eyes recently wrapped up a national tour in support of their new album Suicide and Sunshine, the follow-up to 2019’s The American Dream. “It’s the tragedy and the beauty of life,” frontman John Floreani shared in a statement about the title of the album. “When we did [2016 album] Chemical Miracle, our second full-length, the logo for the album was a palm tree and a noose.

Trophy Eyes: ‘People Like You’

“That’s literally suicide and sunshine. It’s always been there on my mind. And I think I finally just phonetically set it out. That encompasses everything I’ve been trying to do my entire career.”

Dear Seattle released their second album Someday in September 2022. In a piece for Music Feeds last year, the band said they’d focused much more on the meaning of songs, rather than opting for “surface level hooks”.

“We still love [debut] Don’t Let Go, but I think it left us craving songwriting that tackled more substantial concepts,” vocalist and guitarist Brae Fisher reflected. “We wanted people to feel like they could find something new that they loved about a track every time they heard it.”

The band have since followed it up with single ‘Nothing’s Stopping Me Now’.

Trophy Eyes & Dear Seattle 2023 Regional Tour

Wednesday, 11th October – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns

Thursday, 12th October – Dalrymple Tavern, Townsville

Friday, 13th October – Seabreeze Hotel, Mackay

Saturday, 14th October – Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone

Thursday, 19th October – Beer Deluxe, Albury

Friday, 20th October – UC Hub, Canberra

Saturday, 21st October – Marlin Hotel, Ulladulla

Thursday, 26th October – Commercial Hotel, South Morang

Friday, 27th October – Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Saturday, 28th October – Volta, Ballarat

Sunday, 29th October – Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Saturday, 4th November – This That Festival, Sandstone Point

Saturday, 11th November – This That Festival, Newcastle

Tickets go on sale Friday, 25th August via the Trophy Eyes website.

