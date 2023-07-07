NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by Anieszka’s acoustic R&B number, ‘Divine’. There’s also gothy alt hip hop from Ryan Fennis & Voidhood, a nod to Julee Cruise from Workhorse, reggae grooves and vocal excellence from Kee’ahn and Emma Donovan, and plenty more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – July ’23
New additions 07/07/2023
- Anieszka – Divine
- Ryan Fennis & Voidhood – AETHERNET
- Kee’ahn, Emma Donovan – Take No More
- Workhorse – Desert
- Paul Kelly – Khawaja
- Chitra – In My Opinion
- Tkay Maidza, Flume – Silent Assassin
- Big Skeez – Go Back Home
- The Finks – Normal
- DJ Seinfeld, Confidence Man – Now U Do
- Troye Sivan – My Sweet Lord
