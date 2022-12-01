PNAU And Troye Sivan Unite For New Single, ‘You Know What I Need’

Australian electro-pop outfit PNAU have teamed up with South African-born Australian pop singer Troye Sivan for a new collaborative single, ‘You Know What I Need’. The summery pop anthem places PNAU’s eclectic electronic instrumentation alongside Sivan’s soaring vocals.

“Working with Troye again has been amazing,” PNAU’s Nick Littlemore said in a statement. “When we wrote this song, we had no idea that we will get so lucky to have Troye Sivan singing and bringing his unbridled creativity to the world of PNAU.”

PNAU & Troye Sivan – ‘You Know What I Need’

“I’m so happy this song is coming out just before the Australian summer,” Sivan said. “It sounds like a beach festival to me, and I am stoked to have it out.”

The new single comes paired with an immersive video from Polish creatives MELT, featuring Sivan in AI form (premiering here at 4pm AEDT on Friday, 2nd December). MELT is an interdisciplinary studio with a focus on “creating unique immersive experiences” using different mediums.

“Here is PNAU entering the psychedelic realm of artificial intelligence,” Littlemore said in a statement. “We discovered that using this new technology we are able to unlock ancient and sacred visions. We hope you all trip on this as much as we do.”

‘You Know What I Need’ is Sivan’s third single of 2022, following collaborations with Jay Som and Gordi for the Three Months soundtrack. For PNAU, it’s their first release since their internationally-successful remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’.

