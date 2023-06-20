T.S.O.L’s 2023 Australian Tour Has Been Cancelled

The promoters of T.S.O.L’s upcoming Australian tour have announced it has been cancelled. In a statement released on their Facebook page, Chopdog Entertainment wrote that with tickets selling at the rate they were, T.S.O.L. would have arrived in Australia to “sub-par shows”.

“We’ve never done this, but we have to cancel a tour,” the statement read. “One thing we don’t want to do is BS and say ‘Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control’ as the reason. Truth is, TSOL is selling okay but not to the point where it’s going to make for amazing shows, and when you’re touring a band that’s been around since 1978 it’s just not worth the effort for them to come all the way to Australia for sub-par shows.”

T.S.OL.: ‘Flowers By The Door’

The promoters went on to write that they had been in touch with T.S.O.L’s Jack Grisham and the band had agreed to “park it” for another year or two.

“We wanted to do this now rather than telling people 2-3 weeks before the tour,” the statement continued. “When everyone might have travel booked to come. We will try this again… thanks for your support on everything we do.”

All tickets will be refunded by Oztix and Moshtix.

The cancellation comes less than two weeks after the tour was announced. The Californian punk veterans were due to kick the tour off in Melbourne on Tuesday, 5th September, moving up the east coast and finishing in Brisbane at the Zoo on Sunday, 10th September.

