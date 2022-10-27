Meg Remy (aka U.S. Girls) has released her latest single, the shimmering ballad ‘Bless This Mess’. The track comes with an extraordinary music video put together by Remy and Evan Gordon, stitching together home video footage to make it look as though a much younger Remy is belting out the lyrics.

Remy dug up tapes from 20-plus years ago to allow herself and Gordon to match words from ‘Bless This Mess’ with lyrics from the various late-’90s hits she’d been singing along to. The result is, according to Remy, a “meta music video vision: 1998 self singing a song that 2020 self wrote.”

U.S. Girls – ‘Bless This Mess’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gordon said of the VHS-inspired music video, “I buckled down and painstakingly dragged the eight-minute clip over each word of the song, forwards and then backwards, splitting off any partial or direct match.” After that it was a matter of putting the pieces together and cutting up the footage to, “make complete phrases… like making a comp of vocal takes.”

Remy’s three most recent U.S. Girls albums – 2015’s Half Free, 2018’s In a Poem Unlimited and 2020’s Heavy Light – have all been nominated for Alternative Album of the Year at Canada’s Juno Awards. Remy is also a multidisciplinary artist, having exhibited collage work, directed music videos and a short film, and even published a memoir, Begin By Telling.

‘Bless This Mess’ is out now via 4AD / Remote Control Records.

Further Reading

Sleater-Kinney Releasing ‘Dig Me Out’ 25th Anniversary Covers Album

Bikini Kill Have Announced Their First Australian Tour In 25 Years

Chela Releases New Single ‘Cool 2B Queer’, Shares Statement Calling For a Musicians’ Minimum Wage