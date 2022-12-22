Unwritten Law Have Announced a 2023 Australian Tour

SoCal punks Unwritten Law have announced an Australian tour for next year – the frequent visitors’ first lap of the country since early 2020 – in support of new album The Hum.

The band will play 17 shows throughout February and March next year, with stops in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Ipswich, Townsville, Gosford, Newcastle, Torquay, Bunbury and more. See dates and details below – tickets are on sale now.

Watch Unwritten Law’s ‘Magnetic / The Hum’ Short Film

“This is the longest break we’ve had from our favourite place to tour and we’ve got a brand new record to share with you, we’re beyond excited,” guitarist Chris Lewis said in a statement when announcing the shows.

“Not only will we be giving you different set lists every night, we’ll be unveiling songs off our newest album, The Hum, some for the first time ever! We’re playing quite a few shows, so we’re gonna make sure there are unique surprises every night. We can’t wait to see you all out there.”

The Hum, Unwritten Law’s seventh studio album, arrived back in July. Their first album in more than a decade – following 2011’s Swan – is a concept record divided into the four phrases of the waxing and waning moon, and was released alongside a short film for singles ‘Magnetic’ and its title track that featured Tyler Posey and Tehya Elam.

Unwritten Law 2023 Australian Tour

