US indie-pop favourites The Aces are heading our way this year for the first time ever, announcing a string of debut Australian shows for 2023 in honour of their recently-released third studio album, I’ve Loved You For So Long.

The Utah quartet will hit our shores this November for a trio of East Coast dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The Aces – Attention (Lyric Video)

“AUSTRALIA!!” the band posted on Instagram to share the big news. “The Aces are coming to you live for the first time EVER! We told y’all this was going to be a world tour and this is just the beginning of all of the amazing places we’re going.”

Released last month, The Aces’ third studio LP I’ve Love You For So Long was written and executive-produced by the group themselves (along with Keith Varon, the sole collaborator on the project) and has been billed as their most personal and self-assured work to date, dealing with themes such as mental health, self-sabotage, love, longing, and heartbreak.

You can peep all the dates and details of The Aces’ debut Australian tour down below.

Tickets on sale now via The Aces

Thursday, 9th November – Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC 18+

Friday, 10th November – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW 18+

Sunday, 12th November – The Brightside, QLD, 18+

