Oliver Tree Announces 2023 Australian Headline Dates

Oliver Tree has announced a run of headline tour dates across Australia in October surrounding his appearance at Wollongong’s Yours & Owls Festival. The Californian will get things underway in Brisbane on Friday, 13th October, before playing dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and finally in Perth on Saturday, 21st October.

Tree will play Yours & Owls Festival alongside acts like Lil Tjay, Earl Sweatshirt, Bakar, Descendents, and more. Check out the full lineup here; the festival will take over the University of Wollongong on Saturday, 14th and Sunday, 15th October.

Oliver Tree: ‘Bounce’

Tree’s Australian dates form part of his broader Alone In A Crowd tour, which will see him play shows across Europe until late November. The rapper/singer has already been on tour for a few months now, playing dates across North America – including at the recent Governor’s Ball festival in New York.

Alone In A Crowd will mark Tree’s third solo album, and will arrive on Friday, 29th September. A couple of tracks from the record have been released so far – ‘Bounce’, which you can listen to above, and ‘Miss You’, Tree’s bounding collab with Robin Schulz which was released last year.

The record follows up Tree’s 2022 album Cowboy Tears, which received a lengthy deluxe re-release at the end of the year titled Cowboy Tears Drown The World In A Swimming Pool Of Sorrow.

Oliver Tree Australian Tour Dates 2023

Friday, 13th October – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday, 14th October – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Sunday, 15th October – Wollongong, Yours and Owls Festival

Wednesday, 18th October – Melbourne, Festival Hall

Friday, 20th October – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Saturday, 21st October – Perth, Metro City

Tickets are on sale Friday 21st July via Live Nation. A Secret Sounds and My Live Nation presale will run from 10am, Thursday 20th July until 9am, Friday 21st July.

