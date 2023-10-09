Lineup Announced for Brisbane’s Valley Fiesta 2023: Mallrat, Mildlife, Hatchie + More

Brisbane festival Valley Fiesta has locked in its 2023 lineup, with pop acts Mallrat, Hatchie, psych crew Mildlife, and Indigenous hip hop artist Miss Kaninna all set to appear. The festival will take place on Friday, 3rd and Saturday, 4th November, with outdoor stages set up throughout the Fortitude Valley Precinct. As usual, Valley Fiesta is completely free.

There’ll also be sets from Party Dozen, Skeleten, Middle Name Dance Band, Selve, and more. See the full lineup below; organisers have flagged that more acts will be announced soon. Find more info on the lineup on the website.

Away from the music, there’ll also be a pop-up food vendors from purveyors around Brisbane, and you can also jump on the Hidden Lanes Bar Trail which will see local bars put on DJs and specials late into the night.

Last year, Valley Fiesta featured around 115 events across 24 venues around the city. “Beyond the music, Valley Fiesta embraces our city’s creative spirit and invites visitors and residents to explore the rich history of Brisbane’s music and arts scene, while discovering new talent along the way,” said Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

Valley Fiesta 2023 Lineup

Mallrat

Mildlife

Hatchie

Skeleten

Miss Kaninna

First Beige

Party Dozen

Selve

Middle Name Dance Band

JayBird Byrne

Ixaras

Kuzco

Taitu’uga

Lucy Korts

DJ Lineup

David Versace

Eljae

Greer

Hol Hibbo

Jake Amy

Jimmy Ellis

Kodos

Moths to a Flame

Nejmere

Quiet Storm DJ’s

Ryzen Shine

Squidgenini

Dates & Venues

Friday, 3rd and Saturday, 4th November – Various Venues, Fortitude Valley

