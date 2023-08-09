Queer Art and Culture Festival Melt OPEN to Launch in Brisbane in 2024

Melt OPEN will premiere in Meanjin/Brisbane in October-November 2024. The new festival, dedicated to queer art and culture, is a successor to Brisbane Powerhouse’s MELT festival, the most recent instalment of which featured Big Freedia, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Brendan Maclean’s Alone At Last!

Melt OPEN is making some big claims ahead of its inaugural run. Not only will there be more venues and a larger program than what we’re used to from MELT, but Melt OPEN seeks to be “an unforgettable celebration of diversity, inclusivity and creative expression.”

Melt OPEN: Produced by Brisbane Powerhouse

Melt OPEN is currently looking for registrations of interest for its premiere event. The concept is similar to that of fringe festivals around the world, with plans to stage events throughout Fortitude Valley, Newstead, New Farm, Brisbane City, West End and Wooloongabba. To that end, they’re seeking expressions of interest from local venues who’re keen to get involved.

Most crucially, Melt OPEN is putting the call out to artists and creative industry workers of all stripes – such as performers, visual artists and producers – to pitch their ideas. They’re interested in working with emerging talent as well as established practitioners.

Melt OPEN has assembled a team of LGBTQIA+ arts professionals to lead the event. “Prepare to be enthralled by captivating events that engage the city and boundary-pushing art that challenges norms,” said Kate Gould, CEO/Artistic Director of Brisbane Powerhouse.

