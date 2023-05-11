Australian Act Voyager Have Made the Eurovision Final

Perth synth metal band Voyager have progressed to the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool after being voted through alongside nine other countries in the semi-final on Thursday. They’ll now face off against 25 other countries in the grand final on Saturday night (UK time).

The group performed their bolshy track ‘Promise’, a classically Eurovision track with blasting synths and a keytar solo. You can see the music video for the track below.

Voyager: ‘Promise’

For the first time this year, the grand finalists were determined solely by the votes of the public, not by a selected jury. In the past, the votes have just been taken from the participating countries – in 2023, any country around the world can vote in the contest. A jury from each Eurovision country will still participate in determining the winner of the grand final.

“You are fiercely competitive in some ways but in other ways, you’re just all there to have a good time and perform to the best of your abilities and it’s all about the music for the end of the day,” lead singer and Danny Estrin told AAP, as per The Guardian. “Does it mean we don’t have what it takes to win it? I think we do.”

“We’re a progressive metal band from Perth, Western Australia, playing Eurovision in Liverpool,” said Voyager’s bassist Alex Canion. “I mean, how could we ever consider ourselves losers in this.”

Eurovision is being held in Liverpool this year on behalf of Ukraine, who won in 2022 with their Kalush Orchestra. You can watch the grand final on Sunday, 14th May live at 5am AEST, or 7:30pm AEST – on SBS and SBS On Demand.

