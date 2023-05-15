Australia’s Voyager Reflect on “Surreal” Eurovision Experience After Placing Ninth in 2023 Contest

Perth progressive pop-metal band Voyager have reflected their “surreal” journey to the Eurovision 2023 grand final after placing ninth in this year’s edition of the annual song contest. The band’s performance of their song ‘Promise’ – an over-the-top synth rocker that comes replete with a keytar solo – saw them win their semi-finals last week, facing off against 25 other countries in the grand final over the weekend.

Finishing up in the top ten, Voyager beat out the likes of Czech Republic, Lithuania, Cyprus, Croatia, Armenia and Austria’s entries. The winner of the contest – held in Liverpool in the UK due to 2022 winners Ukraine being unable to host this year’s edition – was Sweden, with singer Loreen coming in first with the song ‘Tattoo’.

Watch Voyager Perform ‘Promise’ for the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final

“EUROVISION – that was absolutely surreal! There aren’t enough words to describe how we’re feeling,” Voyager wrote on Instagram following the grand final.

“Who would have thought that an independent, progressive metal band from Perth, WA, would take a top 10 position at the world’s biggest song contest?!! We are incredibly grateful for this absolutely WILD journey – we wouldn’t have done this without you!”

Loreen is the first woman to win Eurovision twice, having previously won in 2012 with her song ‘Euphoria’. As the winning country, Sweden will host next year’s edition of Eurovision, which just so happens to coincide with the 50th anniversary of ABBA‘s 1974 Eurovision win with ‘Waterloo’.

Other countries who placed highly included runners-up Finland, third place Israel, fourth place Italy and fifth place Norway. Last year’s winners Ukraine came in sixth with Ukrainian act Tvorchi. In a post on Instagram, the group said their hometown of Ternopil was bombed by Russian forces while they were performing. “Europe, unite against evil for the sake of peace!” they wrote.

Next month, Voyager will embark on an Australian tour to celebrate their homecoming, with shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Canberra. Find dates, venues and tickets here.

Further Reading

Australian Act Voyager Have Made the Eurovision Final

Perth Prog-Pop Band Voyager Will Represent Australia at Eurovision 2023

Perth Metal Band Voyager Unveil Their Eurovision Song, ‘Dreamer’