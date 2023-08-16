Warpaint Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Warpaint will continue the momentum of their fourth album, last year’s Radiate Like This, with an Australian tour in October 2023. Along with a trio of headline shows, the group of Emily Kokal, Theresa Wayman, Jenny Lee Lindberg and Stella Mozgawa will perform at Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival and play a co-headline show with Bright Eyes for Melbourne’s The Eighty-Six.

They’ll begin with what’s described as a “bright and colourful show” at the A and I Hall in Bangalow, northern New South Wales, followed by headline stops in Brisbane, Sydney and the aforementioned show with Bright Eyes at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre.

Warpaint – ‘Champion’

Warpaint 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 21st October – A and I Hall, Bangalow NSW

Sunday, 22nd October – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD

Monday, 23rd October – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 26th October – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC – w/ Bright Eyes

Tickets on sale Monday, 21st August here. Love Police pre-sale begins at 9am on Friday, 18th August

