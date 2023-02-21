Ed Sheeran and Adele Turn Down Offers to Perform at King Charles’ Coronation, Spice Girls Rumoured to Perform

In a story broken by OK! Magazine, both Ed Sheeran and Adele have declined invitations to perform at a concert on Sunday, 7th May following King Charles III’s coronation. According to a royal insider, the King was “very keen” that the pair perform as part of the celebration.

The 32 year-old Sheeran, whose earnest busker-pop has been topping charts since 2011, reportedly declined the invitation due to a scheduling conflict, with a show in the US state of Texas the night before. In June 2022, he performed his song ‘Perfect’ at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Ed Sheeran – ‘Perfect’ Live at the Jubilee Pageant

Adele, however, has offered no explanation as to why she declined the invitation, which has led some to speculate that it may be a snub. Sources close to the organisational team say the rejections have come as a “massive disappointment”.

According to the Daily Mail, American pop and soul legend Lionel Richie is “close” to agreeing to perform, and 90s British pop favourites the Spice Girls are also expected to take part. If they are confirmed, it will be the group’s first performance since 2019, although whether their lineup includes Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, remains to be seen. Beckham vowed to never sing live again in 2013 and has been absent from the group since.

