Watch the First Trailer for New Wes Anderson Film ‘Asteroid City’

The first trailer for director Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City has arrived. The trailer features appearances from Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Carrell, Jeffrey Wright, Maya Hawke and more.

The trailer introduces us to the film’s (highly stylised, Andersonian) visual world, which is set in an American desert town in the 1950s. A synopsis for the film reads: “The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”

Watch the Official Asteroid City Trailer Below

The screenplay for Asteroid City was written by Anderson, based off a story he co-developed with Roman Coppola. Elsewhere among its star-studded ensemble cast are the likes of Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie and Jeff Goldblum. The film is set to arrive in US cinemas in June, but there’s no word on an Australian cinematic release date just yet.

Asteroid City is one of two films Anderson is set to release this year, with Roald Dahl adaptation The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar also slated to come out sometime this year via Netflix. Anderson’s last film was 2021’s The French Dispatch.

