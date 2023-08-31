Watch the First Trailer for The Birthday Party Documentary ‘Mutiny In Heaven’

We’re copping our first peep of the much-hyped new music doco all about legendary Australian post-punk act The Birthday Party. The official trailer for Mutiny In Heaven: The Birthday Party has just landed, packing glimpses of previously unseen studio footage, interviews and more.

“Directed by Ian White, Mutiny In Heaven is the story of The Birthday Party’s ascent, apex and inevitable collapse is a thrilling tale of epic struggle, artistic genius and total dysfunctionality,” promises the blurb on the forthcoming flick’s official website.

MUTINY IN HEAVEN: The Birthday Party

Told in the group’s own words, Mutiny In Heaven will bring the Nick Cave-fronted act’s story to the screen for the very first time.

“This is a twisted tale of ascent, realisation and implosion whilst dealing with issues of artistic muse, creativity, addiction, fame, interpersonal conflict and the unique relationship between creative vision and self-destruction – all underpinned by the dark, wry humour of the individual band members,” the film’s official blurb adds.

Fans can also expect exclusive candid interviews, rare and unseen archives, original artwork, unreleased tracks, studio footage, animation and multimedia content.

The Birthday Party movie premiered at the Melbourne International Film Festival last month, with more Australian screenings to be announced soon (we bet Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea will be grabbing himself a ticket).

For now, you can watch the freshly-minted official trailer up above.

