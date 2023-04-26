Windwaker Announce Australian Tour with Caskets and alt.

Melbourne metalcore band Windwaker have announced an Australian tour for this July. They’ll play six shows in support of their debut album, last year’s Love Language, as well as recent single ‘Left in the Dark’. The tour will feature support from UK act Caskets, who will be playing their debut Australian shows as part of the run. Adelaide band alt. will also be playing all but one of the dates.

The tour will begin with Windwaker’s first-ever Perth show on Thursday, 20th July, before heading to Adelaide the following evening. They’ll play shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Newcastle before wrapping up the tour on Saturday, 29th July at Crowbar in Sydney. Tickets are on sale tomorrow (27th Thursday) via Destroy All Lines.

Windwaker – ‘Left in the Dark’

“We’re very excited to be bringing out Caskets for their Australian live debut and hitting the road again with our friends in alt.” the band said in a statement. “We’ll be playing songs from Love Language that we haven’t performed yet (yes, that means ‘Trenches’), some old favourites (‘Empire’ never dies) and maybe even a cheeky newbie.

“We’re giving fans an opportunity to experience our songs in their phattest forms yet with our largest live production to date. This will be Windwaker at our absolute best.”

After releasing debut album Love Language in May last year, Windwaker announced just a few months later that frontman Will King had exited the band. Former guitarist and backing vocalist Liam Guinane returned to the band to replace King, while Connor Robins became a permanent member on synth and sample duties. ‘Left in the Dark’, the band’s first single since King’s departure and the new addition of Guinane and Robins, was released in November last year.

Windwaker 2023 ‘Love in the Dark’ Australian Tour

with Caskets and alt.

Thursday, 20th July – Lynotts Lounge, Perth (alt. not appearing)

Friday, 21st July – Jive Bar, Adelaide

Saturday, 22nd July – Max Watts, Melbourne

Thursday, 27th July – The Brightside, Brisbane

Friday, 28th July – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle

Saturday, 29th July – Crowbar, Sydney

Tickets are on sale Thursday, 27th April

Further Reading

Get to Know the Local Support Acts on Northlane’s Regional Tour

Windwaker Part Ways With Vocalist Will King, Announce Replacement

Aussie Punk Band Captives Cops ‘Barrage Of Abuse’ After Trademarking Name, Forcing UK Band Captives To Change Theirs