Thornhill Announce Regional Australian Tour

Melbourne post-hardcore outfit Thornhill have announced a regional Australian tour, playing 11 shows between May and June. They’ll be joined on the run by Brisbane alt-rockers Young Lions, Sydney’s Inertia and Melbourne-via-Darwin quintet Tapestry.

The run will kick off Sunday, 21st May at Solbar on the Sunshine Coast, before dates on the Gold Coast and Hobart round out May. In June, the tour will continue to Bendigo, Geelong, Frankston, Albury, Wollongong, Miranda and the Central Coast before wrapping up Sunday, 11th June at UC Hub in Canberra. Tickets are on sale now.

Watch Thornhill Perform ‘The Hellfire Club’ Live

Thornhill’s upcoming tour comes in support of their 2022 album Heroine. The follow-up to 2019 debut The Dark Pool saw the band receive their first-ever ARIA nomination (for Best Hard Rock of Heavy Metal Album) at last year’s ARIA Music Awards.

In September last year, Thornhill announced the departure of guitarist Matt Van Duppen, revealing he was “stepping aside from performing and touring” in order to focus on managing the band full-time.

Earlier this year, Thornhill fans raised over $60,000 for the band after thieves broke into their rehearsal space, stealing nearly $100,000 worth of instruments, equipment and merchandise.

Thornhill Dressed to Kill 2023 Regional Tour

with Young Lions, Inertia and Tapestry

Sunday, 21st May – Solbar, Sunshine Coast*

Wednesday, 24th May – Vinnie’s Dive Bar, Gold Coast*

Saturday, 27th May – Altar, Hobart

Thursday, 1st June – Tonic Bar, Bendigo

Friday, 2nd June – Barwon Club, Geelong

Saturday, 3rd June – Pelly Bar, Frankston

Sunday, 4th June – Beer Deluxe, Albury

Thursday, 8th June – Dicey Rileys, Wollongong

Friday, 9th June – Miranda Hotel, Miranda

Saturday, 10th June – Drifters, Central Coast

Sunday, 11th June – UC Hub, Canberra

* Tapestry not appearing

