Weezer Announce 2023 Australian Headline Shows

Last month, we learned that Weezer are one of three artists supporting KISS at their last-ever Australian show. The Californian power pop group have revealed a couple of Australian headline shows of their own, joined by fellow KISS support act Regurgitator.

KISS’ sendoff is happening at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday, 7th October. Weezer and the ‘Gurg will warm up with a gig at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Friday, 6th October. Then, on Sunday, 8th October, they’ll head to Regurgitator’s hometown of Brisbane to play at the Entertainment Centre.

Weezer – ‘The End of the Game’

Weezer’s catalogue is swarming with hooks, making them an apt arena act. Meanwhile, their suitability as a KISS support act is reinforced by Rivers Cuomo’s unashamed love for glam rock and heavy metal. In 2021, Weezer released the glam- and hair metal-influenced,Van Weezer, and also submitted a cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ to the bulky tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist.

Never ones to sit still for very long, Weezer spent 2022 rolling out their four-part SZNZ project, comprising the EPs Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. Though, for anyone who’s struggled to keep up with Cuomo’s irrepressible productivity, songs from 1994’s Blue Album, 1996’s Pinkerton and 2001’s Green Album have dominated recent set lists.

Weezer 2023 Australian Tour

w/ Regurgitator

Friday, 6th October – John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 8th October – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale Thursday, 17th August via Destroy All Lines

