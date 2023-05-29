What So Not Announces 2023 National Tour Behind ‘Anomaly’ LP

Sydney dance export What So Not has announced a full Australian tour in support of his latest album Anomaly. The producer will land in Perth on Saturday, 29th July and follow it up with shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and finally the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne on Saturday, 12th August.

It’s the producer’s first national tour in five years, when he crisscrossed the country on his debut album tour for Not All The Beautiful Things. Emoh – the man behind What So Not – will be joined at all 2023 stops by Melbourne selector Prophecy Girl.

What So Not: ‘Alive’

The shows will be similar to his recent Immersive Mode tour in the US. “We’ll be doing our damn best to put on a show like you’ve never seen in these rooms before. I’m amped beyond belief. Big love,” Emoh said in a statement.

Anomaly arrived in September last year, featuring singles like ‘Mr Regular’, ‘Alive’ and ‘Mercy’. The album was pulled together over three years, with cuts on the album dating back to 2019.

“There’s bolder statements – no drops, so to speak, then straight into instrumentals – rather than a big pop song,” Chris told Scenestr in September last year. “I definitely spent the last three years exploring sounds again.”

Anomaly: Live Mode 2023 Dates

Saturday, 29th July – Centenary, Perth WA

Friday, 4th August – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 11th August – Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 12th August – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tickets are on sale midday, Wednesday, 31st May via Untitled.

