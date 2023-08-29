Whitesnake’s Bernie Marsden Has Died Aged 72

Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden has died at the age of 72. His death was confirmed in a statement by his family, who wrote that Marsden passed away peacefully surrounded by family last Thursday. No cause of death has been revealed.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden,” the statement read. “Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end.”

Marsden co-founded Whitesnake with former Deep Purple frontman David Coverdale, and he would play on all their records until Saints and Sinners in 1982. Marsden is credited as a co-writer on some of the band’s most enduring hits, like ‘Would I Lie To You’, and ‘Here I Go Again’.

Marsden left the band during the recording of Saints and Sinners due to creative differences with Coverdale; a dispute between management and the label wound up with Marsden departing the group.

The guitarist would go on to form the band Alaska, and then later formed MGM with former Toto singer Bobby Kimball. Marsden also recorded a couple of solo albums as well – And About Time Too in 1979 and Look at Me Now in 1981.

Coverdale paid tribute to the guitarist on Twitter/X a few days ago. “My sincere thoughts and prayers to his beloved family, friends and fans,” Coverdale wrote. “A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know and share a stage with. RIP, Bernie.”

