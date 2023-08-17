Wildlands Festival Confirms 2023/2024 Return, Teases First Act

Another Aussie summer music festival lineup will be coming in hot, with Wildlands Festival confirming its return to Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide this summer.

This time around, the New Years-straddling fest will be ringing in the start of 2024 at Brisbane Showgrounds, before heading to Perth at the new home of Claremont Showgrounds on Saturday, 6th January, and wrapping up at Adelaide’s Ellis Park on Sunday, 7th January.

Wildlands Is Back

As for the lineup, tongues have been wagging that Sydney dance music heroes RÜFÜS DU SOL will feature, based on Wildlands’ latest video teaser (watch above), which is soundtracked by their hit ‘Make It Happen’. Given that the group are already appearing on fellow Aussie New Years festies Beyond The Valley and Field Day, we’d say they’re a safe bet to make the hattrick.

Last year’s instalment of Wildlands delivered a packed roster of international and local heavyweights, including hip-hop juggernaut Denzel Curry, not to mention Diplo, Shygirl, Kaytranada, Dom Dolla, Kota Banks, Tkay Maidza, JK-47, KLP and loads more, and organisers are promising the same eclectic blend of dance, electronic, hip-hop and indie superstars on this year’s forthcoming lineup.

What’s more, the Brisbane leg of the festy, which has bagged official New Years Eve party bragging rights, has also been granted special privileges to keep the good times raging past the big countdown at midnight.

While we patiently await the Wildlands 2023/2024 lineup, you can peep all the dates and venues down below.

Wildlands 2023/2024

Sunday, 31st December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Saturday, 6th January – Claremont Showgrounds, Perth

Sunday, 7th January – Ellis Park, Adelaide

