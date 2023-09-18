Yussef Dayes Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Renowned drummer and composer Yussef Dayes has announced an Australian tour for 2024. The London jazz musician will play a handful of shows across the country in March, kicking off in Perth on Friday, 1st March and finishing up with a set at WOMADelaide on Sunday, 10th March.

Dayes has been a regular in London’s jazz scene for well over a decade, and until recently was best known for collaborations with artists like Tom Misch, Sampha, Noname, and Kamaal Williams. See all the tour dates and the pre-sale ticket details below.

Yussef Dayes: ‘Rust’ feat. Tom Misch

In early September, Dayes struck out on his own with his debut solo album Black Classical Music, which hosts guests such as Masego and Shabaka Hutchings. “I’ve been to Senegal and stuff, and seen a lot of instruments there and how they relate to a lot of the classical instruments,” Dayes told Loud and Quiet about the decision to call the album Black Classical Music.

“It made me feel like it could be the term to call this album because I’ve been inspired by a lot of these people through the music I grew up on, and it kind of made me feel like… because if you listen to my music, you might hear jazz elements, you might hear classical elements in this album; there’s jazz, reggae elements, there’s blues elements.

“As genres they’re always kind of stuck in their own box. And I’ve always been someone that’s trying to be free from this box that you’re put in in the industry, or how they promote your music.”

Friday, 1st March – Astor Theatre, Boorloo/Perth WA

Sunday, 3rd March – Tivoli, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 5th March – Sydney Opera House, Eora/Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 6th March – The Forum, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 10th March – WOMADelaide, tarntanya/Adelaide SA

You can sign up for pre-sale access here.

