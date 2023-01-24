X CLUB. Add Second Melbourne Show to 2023 National Headline Tour

Brisbane dance duo X CLUB. have added a second Melbourne show to their upcoming tour next month.

The duo’s shows in Sydney on 17th February and in Melbourne and the 25th have sold out – they’ll now play a second show at the Timber Yard on Friday, 3rd March. Check out the full run of dates below.

X CLUB.: ‘Say No More’

They’ll be joined at the Timber Yard on the 3rd by a handful of selectors including I.Jordan (UK), Juicy Romance, House Mum, Yollks, and RBi. At all other dates on the tour they’ll be supported by German duo DJ Heartstring, French act Miley Serious, and locals Sam Alfred, Yarra, Yikes, and Kritty.

X CLUB. – made up of Brisbanites Ben Clarke and Jesse Morath – have spent the summer back home playing sets at Lost Paradise and Beyond the Valley festivals. Before that, they completed a string of UK and Europe shows. In 2022 they dropped the Everything Comes True EP, a collaboration with Brisbane producer Skin on Skin.

X CLUB. Global Fugitives Australian Tour 2023

Tickets for the new show on the 3rd go on sale Wednesday, 24th January via Untitled. All other tickets are on sale now via the band’s website.

Friday, 17th February – Roundhouse, Eora / Sydney, NSW

Friday, 24th February – Fiction Club, Ngunnawal / Canberra, NSW

Saturday, 25th February – The Timber Yard, Naarm / Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 3rd March – The Timber Yard – Naarm / Melbourne NEW SHOW

Saturday, 4th March – The Warehouse, Meanjin / Brisbane, QLD

Further Reading

The Best Electronic Releases of the 2020s So Far, According to 44 Ardent

Empire of the Sun Announce Second Sydney Headline Show in Feb

K-Rap Sydneysiders 1300 Release New Single ‘Steve Jobs’ feat. Kwame